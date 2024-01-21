PMK President Calls for Protection of Migratory Birds Along East Coast Road

In the heart of Tamil Nadu, a plea for the protection of avian biodiversity reverberates along the East Coast Road (ECR). PMK President, Anbumani Ramadoss, implores the state government to designate the region as a bird sanctuary, in a bid to safeguard the myriad migratory birds that find refuge there. Amid the cacophony of unauthorized clubs, the whir of helicopter tours, and the relentless noise pollution, he paints a picture of an ecosystem under threat.

A Sanctuary for Migratory Birds

Anbumani draws attention to the rich avian diversity nestled between ECR and Old Mahabalipuram Road. Despite the encroachment of landfills and environmental degradation, the water bodies and marshlands continue to attract a variety of winged visitors. The Kelambakkam backwaters, Pallikaranai marshland, and Perumbakkam marshland, in particular, play host to species such as the Pied Kingfishers, Spot-billed Pelicans, and Eurasian Eagle Owls.

Environmental Threats: A Call for Action

However, the survival of these migratory birds hangs in the balance as the ECR ecosystem faces unregulated human activity. From nighttime parties that disrupt the serene ambience to the introduction of a new helicopter tour service, these activities create a cacophony that threatens the avian population. The PMK president criticizes the government for its inaction, calling for immediate measures to protect the ECR ecosystem.

Reviving ECR: The Way Forward

Anbumani's plea is clear: the government must act swiftly to ban detrimental activities and formalize the ECR region's status as a bird sanctuary, akin to the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary. This move, he argues, would not only protect the unique avian biodiversity but also restore the natural habitat that these birds have called home for generations. It's a call to action, a call for environmental justice, and most importantly, a call to protect the silent voices of nature.