PMFBY Registers Record 70% Increase in Non-Loanee Coverage

The Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), an agricultural insurance scheme in India, has marked a significant surge in the coverage of non-loanee areas. Non-loanee farmers—who have not taken any loan for their crops—have seen a 70% increase in coverage. The insured area under the PMFBY rose to a substantial 180 lakh hectares in the crop year 2022-23, up from the previous year's 106 lakh hectares.

Non-Loanee Coverage Marks Historical High

This expansion accounts for 36.07% of the total insured area. Notably, it's the most significant proportion in half a decade. The PMFBY, launched by the NDA government in 2016, and later revised in 2018 and 2020, has seen an uptick in non-loanee coverage despite a decrease in the insured area for loanee farmers. The latter, those who have sought loans for their crops, have seen their insured areas decline over the past few years—from 444 lakh hectares in 2019-20 to 320 lakh hectares in 2022-23.

Low Premium Costs Drive Uptake Among Farmers

The PMFBY offers highly subsidized premium rates for farmers, making it an attractive option for many. Farmers pay a mere 2% for kharif food and oilseed crops, 1.5% for rabi crops, and 5% for commercial or horticultural crops. Several state governments are even covering these premiums for their farmers, rendering the insurance effectively free. This factor, coupled with the coverage of a wide variety of crops, has led to the scheme's implementation in 20 states and Union Territories.

Experts Share Insights on PMFBY's Success

Experts attribute the rise in non-loanee participation to the perceived benefits and the acceptance of the scheme, especially given the low premium costs for farmers. The balance of actuarial or bidded premium is shared by the Central and State Government, with a 50:50 ratio, and in the case of North Eastern States, a 90:10 basis from Kharif 2020 onwards. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, shared these details in response to a written inquiry in Rajya Sabha.