PMC to Raise Fines for Public Littering in 2024

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to bolster its war on public littering by raising the fine for dumping garbage in public spaces to Rs 500 per offence in 2024. This decision comes after a fruitful year of enforcement in 2023, during which a total of 30,129 individuals were penalized and a total of Rs 95.65 lakh collected. The preceding fine stood at Rs 180 per offence.

A Conformity to State Guidelines

The PMC’s action falls in line with state government guidelines designed to deter public littering. In December 2023 alone, a staggering 8,408 offenders were fined a total of Rs 26 lakh, underscoring a focused effort to uphold cleanliness standards. The PMC continues to follow solid waste management guidelines established in 2024.

Targeting Major Defaulters and Civic Officials

Local activist Vijay Kumbhar has stressed the necessity for the administration to target major defaulters and hold civic officials accountable for poor sanitation management. In reaction, the PMC has already issued show cause notices to 80 sanitation staff members and plans to impose fines on staff for littering from January 2024 onwards.

PMC’s Current Fines

The PMC’s current fines for spitting and littering range from Rs 200 to Rs 500. However, the corporation is also contemplating on filing criminal cases against repeat offenders, adding a more stringent dimension to their bid to maintain cleanliness.