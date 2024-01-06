PMC Announces Measures to Recover ₹300 Crore in Unpaid Water Bills

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced stringent measures to recover an outstanding ₹300 crore in water bills, including a one percent monthly penalty on defaulters starting after January 31, 2024. This move is a bid to encourage timely payments and reduce the surmounting debt that has escalated due to billing discrepancies and inaccurate water meter readings. Customers are urged to settle their dues by March 31, 2024, to avoid additional fines or potential legal action.

The Mounting Water Debt

Initially, the cumulative water bills amounted to ₹250 crore. However, due to instances of double billing and inaccurate water meter readings, the arrears swelled considerably. In addition, there has been a lack of payment discipline among businesses since 2001, despite PMC’s efforts to monitor water usage through the installation of 39,000 water meters across various establishments in Pune and Khadki. This non-compliance has resulted in an estimated ₹650 crore in pending payments when accounting for all years’ arrears.

Additional Challenges in Debt Collection

The situation was further complicated by the inclusion of 23 fringe villages into PMC limits in 2021. This expansion posed significant challenges in collecting debts from Gram Panchayats, leading to an increase in the total outstanding amount. To tackle these issues, PMC has offered a grace period until January 31, 2024, for citizens to clear their dues without any penalties.

The Road Ahead

PMC has announced that if the bills remain unpaid by the deadline, punitive measures, including the one percent monthly penalty, will be enforced from April 1, 2024. As a part of these measures, PMC is urging customers to obtain their bills from designated offices and make payments by March 31, 2024, to avoid potential fines or legal actions. In addition, PMC has provided a toll-free number for water bill-related inquiries, offering assistance to the public in this matter.