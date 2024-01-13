en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Empowerment Initiative in Maharashtra

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Empowerment Initiative in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in Maharashtra, a strategic initiative aimed at empowering women through comprehensive skill development training. This program, a significant leap towards gender equality, is expected to enhance women’s economic participation and contribute to the flourishing economy of the country.

Empowering Women through Skill Development

The Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan seeks to empower women by augmenting their skill set and fostering self-reliance. The program will concentrate on a myriad of sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and handicrafts, providing training that aligns with the demands of these fields. The initiative is an important stride towards women’s empowerment and economic freedom in Maharashtra.

Nurturing Entrepreneurs and Converging Resources

Launched with the goal of enabling women to become entrepreneurs, the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan will also work towards the integration and saturation of women development programs implemented by the state and central governments. This concerted effort will ensure that resources are utilized optimally, and women receive the maximum benefits from the myriad of schemes available.

A Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

The launch of the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan is a testament to the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. During his visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated various projects worth over ₹12,700 crore and addressed the 27th National Youth Festival, underscoring the vital role of India’s youth in the nation’s progress and the importance of empowering every citizen, especially women, to contribute to the country’s advancement.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 seconds ago
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
As dawn broke over the historic Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, a distinguished visitor arrived to pay his respects – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit held both spiritual and political undertones, as it preceded the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Historic Temple, Profound Significance The Shree
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway
2 mins ago
Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
4 mins ago
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
51 seconds ago
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
2 mins ago
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins ago
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
6 seconds
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
19 seconds
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
33 seconds
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
51 seconds
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
1 min
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
2 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
2 mins
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
40 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app