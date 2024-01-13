PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Empowerment Initiative in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in Maharashtra, a strategic initiative aimed at empowering women through comprehensive skill development training. This program, a significant leap towards gender equality, is expected to enhance women’s economic participation and contribute to the flourishing economy of the country.

Empowering Women through Skill Development

The Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan seeks to empower women by augmenting their skill set and fostering self-reliance. The program will concentrate on a myriad of sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and handicrafts, providing training that aligns with the demands of these fields. The initiative is an important stride towards women’s empowerment and economic freedom in Maharashtra.

Nurturing Entrepreneurs and Converging Resources

Launched with the goal of enabling women to become entrepreneurs, the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan will also work towards the integration and saturation of women development programs implemented by the state and central governments. This concerted effort will ensure that resources are utilized optimally, and women receive the maximum benefits from the myriad of schemes available.

A Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

The launch of the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan is a testament to the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. During his visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated various projects worth over ₹12,700 crore and addressed the 27th National Youth Festival, underscoring the vital role of India’s youth in the nation’s progress and the importance of empowering every citizen, especially women, to contribute to the country’s advancement.