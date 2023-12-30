en English
Economy

PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Landmark Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Landmark Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant boost to regional development in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to initiate several developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country’s most populous states. The combined worth of these projects exceeds ₹15,700 crore, symbolizing a substantial investment into the state’s infrastructure and growth. From enhancing the quality of life for citizens to creating fresh employment opportunities, these initiatives aim to catalyze the state’s economy.

Revamping Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Ayodhya, a northern riverside town revered as the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram, is at the heart of these developmental plans. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, the Rooma-Chakeri-Chandari Third Line Project, and the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project. He also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from the revamped station.

These landmark projects total ₹111 billion ($1.3 billion), including the construction of a new airport, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, built with the anticipation of increased tourism influx. The airport, developed with sustainable features, mirrors the city’s temple architecture and was completed by the AAI in a record time of 20 months.

Investing in Uttar Pradesh’s Future

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ayodhya comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22. During this visit, he will lay the foundation for development projects worth ₹15,700 crore, including projects worth ₹11,100 crore for Ayodhya and its surrounding areas. The remaining ₹4,600 crore will be allocated to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

The redevelopment of Ayodhya’s railway station, costing ₹240 crore, includes a three-story modern station with various amenities. The first phase of the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport cost ₹1,450 crore. Along with these infrastructural developments, Prime Minister Modi also flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, signifying a concerted effort to enhance connectivity and boost tourism.

This public event, expected to draw an audience of 1.5 lakh attendees, underlines the government’s dedication to Uttar Pradesh’s development and the central government’s continued focus on regional development as a catalyst for national progress.

Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

