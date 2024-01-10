en English
Business

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024: Unveils Commemorative Coin and Stamp

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
On January 9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar, marking a significant event in India’s economic calendar. A congregation of dignitaries from India and abroad witnessed the event, including Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, and Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The trade show, organized from January 9 to 14, 2024, serves as an international platform for industries to showcase their potential and foster global trade relationships.

Commemorative Coin and Stamp Unveiled

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a commemorative coin of Rs 20 and a postal stamp, marking the event’s significance. These releases were part of the activities associated with the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a notable occasion aimed at promoting investment in the state of Gujarat. The Prime Minister’s move honors the first Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit of Amrit Kaal and celebrates 20 successful years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Trade Show’s Global Reach

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, held at Helipad Ground, Gandhinagar, is expected to draw business visitors from across the globe. The show will be open for business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13. The Gujarat Government hosts the trade show as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. With participation from 20 countries and over 1,000 exhibitors, the trade show expects visitors from 100 countries and 34 partner countries, amplifying its global impact.

Significance of the Summit

The inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 signifies the commencement of a significant event for the state. The ceremony was marked by the presence of distinguished guests and the launch of an insightful coffee table book titled ‘The Summit of Success Towards Realisation of Fullest Potential of Gujarat’. The event serves as a testament to Gujarat’s growth as a hub for global trade and investment. However, the role of ‘2024 X Corp.’ remains unclear, as the entity was referenced but not elaborated upon in the inauguration’s context or the commemorative releases.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

