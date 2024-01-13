en English
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First Suburban Train Service from Uran

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the first suburban train service from Uran, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran suburban corridor in Maharashtra. The project, which kicked off in the 1990s and was initially slated to be finished by March 2004, was repeatedly delayed due to land acquisition issues.

Boosting Connectivity in Maharashtra

The 14.60-kilometer stretch between Kharkopar and Uran, which forms part of the 27-kilometer corridor, was opened to enhance regional connectivity. This includes links to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai. The corridor, now hosting 40 suburban services, is expected to benefit students, traders, and daily commuters by providing an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Project Funding

With a project cost of Rs 2973.35 crore, the funding was shared jointly by the Maharashtra government’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Railways in a 67-33 ratio. The new stretch includes one significant bridge, two major bridges, 39 minor bridges, three road overbridges (ROBs), and three road underbridges (RUBs), with the second phase costing Rs 1,433 crore.

More Infrastructure Developments

In addition to this, PM Modi inaugurated the Digha Gaon station on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel transharbour line. This is expected to offer commuters a convenient alternative to Thane or Airoli stations. PM Modi also laid the foundation for other infrastructure projects worth over INR 12,000 crores in Navi Mumbai, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing the region’s connectivity and infrastructure.

The inauguration of the suburban train service from Uran marks not just the end of a long wait, but also the beginning of a new era of improved commute and connectivity for the people of Maharashtra.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

