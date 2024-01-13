PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First Suburban Train Service from Uran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the first suburban train service from Uran, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran suburban corridor in Maharashtra. The project, which kicked off in the 1990s and was initially slated to be finished by March 2004, was repeatedly delayed due to land acquisition issues.

Boosting Connectivity in Maharashtra

The 14.60-kilometer stretch between Kharkopar and Uran, which forms part of the 27-kilometer corridor, was opened to enhance regional connectivity. This includes links to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai. The corridor, now hosting 40 suburban services, is expected to benefit students, traders, and daily commuters by providing an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Project Funding

With a project cost of Rs 2973.35 crore, the funding was shared jointly by the Maharashtra government’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Railways in a 67-33 ratio. The new stretch includes one significant bridge, two major bridges, 39 minor bridges, three road overbridges (ROBs), and three road underbridges (RUBs), with the second phase costing Rs 1,433 crore.

More Infrastructure Developments

In addition to this, PM Modi inaugurated the Digha Gaon station on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel transharbour line. This is expected to offer commuters a convenient alternative to Thane or Airoli stations. PM Modi also laid the foundation for other infrastructure projects worth over INR 12,000 crores in Navi Mumbai, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing the region’s connectivity and infrastructure.

The inauguration of the suburban train service from Uran marks not just the end of a long wait, but also the beginning of a new era of improved commute and connectivity for the people of Maharashtra.