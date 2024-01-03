en English
PM Narendra Modi Honors Influential Women, Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
PM Narendra Modi Honors Influential Women, Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversaries of two influential women, Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar, underlining their significant contributions to Indian society and the ongoing societal progress they inspire. These two women, celebrated for their compassion and courage, have left an enduring legacy that continues to guide the empowerment of women across generations.

A Beacon for Women’s Education

Modi paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, widely known for her pioneering work in women’s education and social reform. Born in 1831, Phule, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, established the first girls’ school in Pune, defying the societal norms of the time. Her relentless dedication to uplift women through education and reform created a wave of change that still resonates within the Indian society. In his tribute, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the monumental role Phule played in nurturing the roots of women’s education in India.

Veeramangai: The Brave Woman

The Prime Minister also honored Rani Velu Nachiyar, the first Indian queen to valiantly resist the colonial empire. Her courage and strategic acumen in waging war against the East India Company in the late 18th century earned her the title ‘Veera Mangai’, literally translating to ‘brave woman’. Modi’s tribute to Nachiyar not only acknowledged her bravery but also highlighted the significance of her resistance, a memory still cherished by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Continuing Legacy

The Prime Minister shared his admiration for these two women during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, wherein he referred to them as beacons comparable to a lighthouse. Both Phule and Nachiyar, through their distinct yet equally impactful contributions, are remembered as powerful symbols of women’s empowerment. As Modi aptly suggested, their legacies continue to inspire, guiding the nation towards a future where gender equality and women’s empowerment are not just aspirations, but a reality.

History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

