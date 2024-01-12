PM Narendra Modi Highlights Affordability of Mobile Data at 27th National Youth Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, emphasizing the affordability of mobile data in India, a feature that has drawn global admiration. The Prime Minister’s comments underscored India’s progress in digital infrastructure, which has made mobile data accessible at some of the lowest rates globally.

Boost to Digital Economy and Connectivity

This development is significant as it not only enhances connectivity among the Indian populace but also stimulates digital economy initiatives, online education, and various other sectors reliant on internet accessibility. The National Youth Festival, an annual event that unites young individuals from across the country to participate in various activities, witnessed the theme of digital accessibility take center stage.

27th National Youth Festival: A Confluence of Youth

The festival, organized every year from January 12 to 16, had the theme ‘MyBharat-ViksitBharat2047 – By the Youth, For the Youth’ this year. The festival coincided with the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and included a 1.2 km long road show with a cultural program expected to have over 1,50,000 participants. Events promoting road safety, cultural programs, and displays of India’s diverse heritage were held in 750 districts and major cities.

Empowering Young Minds with Knowledge and Actionable Insights

The festival also featured informative stalls and awareness drives by various ministries and departments covering topics such as nutrition, traffic rules, and empowering young minds with knowledge and actionable insights. The Nashik administration and police had made elaborate preparations for the mega-event, including declaring the district ‘drone-free’ till January 16.