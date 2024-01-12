en English
India

PM Narendra Modi Highlights Affordability of Mobile Data at 27th National Youth Festival

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, emphasizing the affordability of mobile data in India, a feature that has drawn global admiration. The Prime Minister’s comments underscored India’s progress in digital infrastructure, which has made mobile data accessible at some of the lowest rates globally.

Boost to Digital Economy and Connectivity

This development is significant as it not only enhances connectivity among the Indian populace but also stimulates digital economy initiatives, online education, and various other sectors reliant on internet accessibility. The National Youth Festival, an annual event that unites young individuals from across the country to participate in various activities, witnessed the theme of digital accessibility take center stage.

27th National Youth Festival: A Confluence of Youth

The festival, organized every year from January 12 to 16, had the theme ‘MyBharat-ViksitBharat2047 – By the Youth, For the Youth’ this year. The festival coincided with the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and included a 1.2 km long road show with a cultural program expected to have over 1,50,000 participants. Events promoting road safety, cultural programs, and displays of India’s diverse heritage were held in 750 districts and major cities.

Empowering Young Minds with Knowledge and Actionable Insights

The festival also featured informative stalls and awareness drives by various ministries and departments covering topics such as nutrition, traffic rules, and empowering young minds with knowledge and actionable insights. The Nashik administration and police had made elaborate preparations for the mega-event, including declaring the district ‘drone-free’ till January 16.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

