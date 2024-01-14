PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Makar Sankranti: A Blend of Tradition and Leadership

On the revered occasion of Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated with fervor across the length and breadth of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the nation’s cultural ethos to life. Marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit, the festival rings in the end of the winter solstice and heralds longer, brighter days ahead. In a sublime display of respect and gratitude towards animals that hold a sacred place in Hindu culture, Prime Minister Modi participated in the traditional ritual of feeding cows at his official residence in Delhi.

The Festival of Harvest

More than just a celestial event, Makar Sankranti is synonymous with the commencement of the harvest season. The festival reflects the deep-seated agrarian roots of Indian society and is a joyous celebration of hard work, dedication, and the blessings of nature. As part of the festivities on Sunday, January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only fed cows at his residence but also attended Pongal celebrations at the abode of Union Minister L Murugan in Delhi.

Embracing Cultural Traditions

Immersing himself in the cultural milieu, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings and underlined the importance of agriculture and farmers in the festival’s celebrations. His participation in a cultural program and his gesture of gifting his shawl to a young girl highlighted his connection with the country’s age-old customs and traditions. The festival, he noted, embodies the sentiment of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, or ‘One India, Superior India’.

Advocacy for Social Causes

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also called upon the populace to initiate cleanliness drives at temples countrywide. He emphasized the significance of promoting Shree Anna, a move aimed at benefiting over three crore farmers in India. His involvement in these practices underscores not only his leadership’s affinity with tradition but also the acknowledgment of its role in contemporary Indian life.