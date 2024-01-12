en English
Economy

PM Narendra Modi Aims for India to be Third-Largest Economy at National Youth Festival

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
In a bold proclamation of India’s economic ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his sights on making the nation the world’s third-largest economy. Speaking at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Modi underscored the pivotal role of the country’s youth in realising this ambition.

A Vision for Economic Supremacy

Modi’s address at the festival was not just a statement of intent but a call to action for India’s young population. He stressed the importance of harnessing the energy, innovation and dynamism of the nation’s youth as vital ingredients in the recipe for economic success. “The pathway to economic dominance is through the collective efforts of our young population,” said Modi, reinforcing the government’s focus on youth empowerment in its developmental journey.

The National Youth Festival: A Platform for Empowerment

The National Youth Festival is an annual event that provides a platform for young people to showcase their talents and engage in discussions about national development. The festival is not merely a celebration of youth and talent, but a conduit for the government’s vision and policies. It serves as a forum for the younger generation to actively participate in the shaping of the nation’s future.

India’s Pathway to Becoming the Third-Largest Economy

As Modi highlighted India’s achievements, partnerships, and potential as a business destination for global investors, he also underscored the country’s economic trajectory. His statement is not a hollow promise, but a strategic goal, grounded in the government’s commitment to economic growth and youth empowerment. The government sees the younger generation as an invaluable asset in its quest to transform India into a global economic powerhouse.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

