PM Modi’s Message Echoes Anticipation for Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a historic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled an audio message to the nation, signaling the imminent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly built Ram temple. A significant Hindu ritual, the Pran Pratishtha breathes life into the idol of a deity, and in this instance, it will be for the deity Lord Ram.

A Symbol of National Pride

Constructed in the ancient city of Ayodhya, the temple has been the subject of national interest, and its construction serves as a fulfillment of a pledge made by Modi’s political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to its followers. Upon its completion, the temple is expected to become a key pilgrimage site and a symbol of national pride.

Modi’s Special Audio Message

In his message, PM Modi has expressed how privileged he feels to witness this historic event, which marks a significant milestone for the country. The audio message, released ahead of the inauguration ceremony, also includes details about an 11-day ‘anusthan’ (special ritual) the Prime Minister will undertake. The PM has sought the blessings of the public and will be attending the ceremony alongside other dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Political Tensions Surrounding the Event

However, the event hasn’t been without its share of political tensions. The BJP has criticized opposition parties for their absence from the ceremony, leading to responses from Congress, Left, and Trinamool Congress. Despite the political wrangling, the ceremony holds a deep-seated cultural and religious significance for many in India, reflecting the government’s acknowledgment of the temple’s importance to the Indian community.