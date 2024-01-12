en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi’s Message Echoes Anticipation for Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
PM Modi’s Message Echoes Anticipation for Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a historic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled an audio message to the nation, signaling the imminent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly built Ram temple. A significant Hindu ritual, the Pran Pratishtha breathes life into the idol of a deity, and in this instance, it will be for the deity Lord Ram.

A Symbol of National Pride

Constructed in the ancient city of Ayodhya, the temple has been the subject of national interest, and its construction serves as a fulfillment of a pledge made by Modi’s political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to its followers. Upon its completion, the temple is expected to become a key pilgrimage site and a symbol of national pride.

Modi’s Special Audio Message

In his message, PM Modi has expressed how privileged he feels to witness this historic event, which marks a significant milestone for the country. The audio message, released ahead of the inauguration ceremony, also includes details about an 11-day ‘anusthan’ (special ritual) the Prime Minister will undertake. The PM has sought the blessings of the public and will be attending the ceremony alongside other dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Political Tensions Surrounding the Event

However, the event hasn’t been without its share of political tensions. The BJP has criticized opposition parties for their absence from the ceremony, leading to responses from Congress, Left, and Trinamool Congress. Despite the political wrangling, the ceremony holds a deep-seated cultural and religious significance for many in India, reflecting the government’s acknowledgment of the temple’s importance to the Indian community.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Atal Setu: A Transformative Infrastructure Project Set to Revolutionize Mumbai's Connectivity
The Atal Setu, previously known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) during its project phase, is set to revolutionize the transportation infrastructure of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With its inauguration scheduled for January 13, the bridge represents a significant investment of Rs 21,200 crore and is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai
Atal Setu: A Transformative Infrastructure Project Set to Revolutionize Mumbai's Connectivity
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
8 mins ago
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
Indian PM Modi Embarks on an 11-Day Spiritual Journey Amid Responsibilities
12 mins ago
Indian PM Modi Embarks on an 11-Day Spiritual Journey Amid Responsibilities
Sunny Leone Speaks Out on Deepfakes: A Call for Collective Action
6 mins ago
Sunny Leone Speaks Out on Deepfakes: A Call for Collective Action
Nifty IT Index Surges Over 3% on Back of Strong Q3 Results from TCS and Infosys
6 mins ago
Nifty IT Index Surges Over 3% on Back of Strong Q3 Results from TCS and Infosys
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
7 mins ago
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
3 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
3 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
4 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
5 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
6 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
6 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
6 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
7 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
7 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app