en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Visits Ayodhya: A Blend of Development and Faith

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
PM Modi Visits Ayodhya: A Blend of Development and Faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant day in India’s history by visiting Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, on December 30, 2023. In this momentous visit, PM Modi inaugurated numerous development projects, further strengthening his government’s commitment to the Hindu faith and its values.

Rejuvenation of Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Amidst festive decorations and heightened security, PM Modi unveiled a series of infrastructure projects. The Ayodhya Dham railway station, redeveloped at a cost of ₹240 crore, now boasts modern amenities including lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops, and waiting halls. The newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore, was also inaugurated. PM Modi took the occasion to flag off a new breed of superfast passenger trains, the Amrit Bharat Express.

(Read Also: Ayodhya Temple Idol to be Finalized within Three Days)

Boosting Tourism and Preserving Cultural Heritage

PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya goes beyond mere infrastructure development. It is a clear signal of his government’s commitment to promote tourism and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region. As part of the visit, he laid the foundation stone for 46 infrastructure projects worth ₹15,700 crore. These projects aim at improving amenities for pilgrims, enhancing tourist facilities, and bolstering the cultural milieu with the establishment of new museums and cultural centers.

(Read Also: Asomi Saras Mela 2023: Celebrating Assam’s Cultural Heritage and Entrepreneurship)

Political Implications and Public Reception

The visit comes weeks ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, a contentious issue for decades, now being actualized following a Supreme Court verdict. PM Modi’s presence in Ayodhya is seen as a reaffirmation of his government’s support for the construction of the temple. Public reception ranged from praise for the developmental initiatives to criticism for the perceived blending of politics with religion. Nonetheless, about 1.5 lakh people assembled for the ‘jan sabha’ addressed by PM Modi, reflecting the significance of his visit.

Read More

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultura ...
@India · 42 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultura ...
heart comment 0
Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

By Dil Bar Irshad

Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode
IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

By Dil Bar Irshad

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released
Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol Team Up for New Film Project, NBK109

By BNN Correspondents

Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol Team Up for New Film Project, NBK109
‘Dunki’: A Rollercoaster Ride at the Box Office

By BNN Correspondents

'Dunki': A Rollercoaster Ride at the Box Office
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
56 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
2 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
2 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
2 mins
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
2 mins
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
3 mins
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
6 mins
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
7 mins
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app