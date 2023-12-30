PM Modi Visits Ayodhya: A Blend of Development and Faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant day in India’s history by visiting Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, on December 30, 2023. In this momentous visit, PM Modi inaugurated numerous development projects, further strengthening his government’s commitment to the Hindu faith and its values.

Rejuvenation of Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Amidst festive decorations and heightened security, PM Modi unveiled a series of infrastructure projects. The Ayodhya Dham railway station, redeveloped at a cost of ₹240 crore, now boasts modern amenities including lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops, and waiting halls. The newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, developed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore, was also inaugurated. PM Modi took the occasion to flag off a new breed of superfast passenger trains, the Amrit Bharat Express.

Boosting Tourism and Preserving Cultural Heritage

PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya goes beyond mere infrastructure development. It is a clear signal of his government’s commitment to promote tourism and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region. As part of the visit, he laid the foundation stone for 46 infrastructure projects worth ₹15,700 crore. These projects aim at improving amenities for pilgrims, enhancing tourist facilities, and bolstering the cultural milieu with the establishment of new museums and cultural centers.

Political Implications and Public Reception

The visit comes weeks ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, a contentious issue for decades, now being actualized following a Supreme Court verdict. PM Modi’s presence in Ayodhya is seen as a reaffirmation of his government’s support for the construction of the temple. Public reception ranged from praise for the developmental initiatives to criticism for the perceived blending of politics with religion. Nonetheless, about 1.5 lakh people assembled for the ‘jan sabha’ addressed by PM Modi, reflecting the significance of his visit.

