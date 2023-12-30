PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the first train under the Amrit Bharat scheme, the Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express. The event aims to enhance connectivity and provide improved travel amenities to passengers. The Malda Town Railway station, from where the train will commence its journey, is prepared for the inaugural event. This inaugural train represents the government’s initiative to modernize and improve the railway network across the country, fulfilling the objectives of the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Flagging Off New Era of Connectivity

Today, PM Modi will be flagging off a total of eight new trains, including two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains. The Amrit Bharat trains are equipped with non-air-conditioned coaches and improved facilities for passengers while the Vande Bharat Express is an AC chair car train. These trains are not only faster, but they also provide more comfortable options compared to older trains on these routes.

Enhanced Amenities for Passenger Comfort

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are furnished with cutting-edge technology for a smooth and jerk-free journey. They boast various features for a more comfortable travel experience, including horizontal sliding windows, dust-sealed wider gangways, and an aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles. The trains also have an attractive design and better seating arrangements, providing an improved travel experience for the passengers.

Modernizing Infrastructure for a Better Tomorrow

Apart from inaugurating the trains, PM Modi is dedicating three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. He will also inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and the newly built Ayodhya Airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. These initiatives are part of the government’s focus on modern infrastructure, connectivity, and civic amenities, all under the umbrella of the Amrit Bharat scheme.

