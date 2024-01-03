en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development for Lakshadweep with Projects Worth Rs 1,150 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
PM Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development for Lakshadweep with Projects Worth Rs 1,150 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant stride towards the development of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with the inauguration and initiation of projects worth Rs 1,150 crore. Acknowledging the longstanding neglect of the region, Modi highlighted his government’s commitment to addressing the infrastructure, education, health, and energy needs of the remote islands.

A New Dawn for Lakshadweep

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fibre Project, a significant development expected to enhance internet speed on the islands by over 100 times. This technological advancement promises to bridge the digital divide that has previously plagued the islands.

Other inaugurated projects included an ice plant at Agatti and advanced facilities for fishermen. The Prime Minister also recognized the commencement of tuna fish export, a solar power plant, and an aviation fuel depot. Additionally, he distributed laptops, bicycles, Kisan Cards, and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of several schemes in Kavaratti.

Addressing Essential Needs

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s plans to provide clean drinking water and improve healthcare facilities. He inaugurated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant in Kadmat, designed to provide clean drinking water to the island’s residents. Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) were also set up on Agatti and Minicoy islands, ensuring water accessibility to all households.

Healthcare facilities across the islands received a significant boost with the renovation of the primary healthcare facility in Kalpeni. Additionally, construction began on five model Anganwadi centers across various islands, promising improved childcare and education.

Empowering the Youth and Boosting the Economy

Investments were not confined to infrastructure alone. The Prime Minister also handed out laptops to students and bicycles to school-goers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing the youth of Lakshadweep. He highlighted India’s efforts to increase its share in the global seafood market, which would benefit Lakshadweep, particularly with the export of local tuna fish to Japan.

Lastly, Modi announced plans to develop Lakshadweep as a prime destination for cruise tourism, a move likely to spur the islands’ economy and create employment opportunities.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister’s visit to Lakshadweep signified a new dawn for the islands and its residents, with investments spanning across sectors from technology to healthcare. The government’s renewed focus on remote areas like Lakshadweep is a testament to its commitment to inclusive development and growth.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Frisal Fire: Residential Property and Mosque Suffer Damage in Kulgam Blaze

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare

By Rafia Tasleem

TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO ...
@AI & ML · 3 mins
TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO ...
heart comment 0
Ravi Kishan’s Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and Lost Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

Ravi Kishan's Extravagant Demands Derailed His Career: 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and Lost Opportunities
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
Ancestry Introduces ‘Heer’: A Union of Tradition and Modernity in Wedding Fashion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ancestry Introduces 'Heer': A Union of Tradition and Modernity in Wedding Fashion
India’s Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Latest Headlines
World News
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
26 seconds
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
31 seconds
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
2 mins
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
2 mins
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
3 mins
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
3 mins
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
3 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
4 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
4 mins
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
8 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
13 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
43 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app