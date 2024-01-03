PM Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development for Lakshadweep with Projects Worth Rs 1,150 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant stride towards the development of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with the inauguration and initiation of projects worth Rs 1,150 crore. Acknowledging the longstanding neglect of the region, Modi highlighted his government’s commitment to addressing the infrastructure, education, health, and energy needs of the remote islands.

A New Dawn for Lakshadweep

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fibre Project, a significant development expected to enhance internet speed on the islands by over 100 times. This technological advancement promises to bridge the digital divide that has previously plagued the islands.

Other inaugurated projects included an ice plant at Agatti and advanced facilities for fishermen. The Prime Minister also recognized the commencement of tuna fish export, a solar power plant, and an aviation fuel depot. Additionally, he distributed laptops, bicycles, Kisan Cards, and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of several schemes in Kavaratti.

Addressing Essential Needs

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s plans to provide clean drinking water and improve healthcare facilities. He inaugurated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant in Kadmat, designed to provide clean drinking water to the island’s residents. Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) were also set up on Agatti and Minicoy islands, ensuring water accessibility to all households.

Healthcare facilities across the islands received a significant boost with the renovation of the primary healthcare facility in Kalpeni. Additionally, construction began on five model Anganwadi centers across various islands, promising improved childcare and education.

Empowering the Youth and Boosting the Economy

Investments were not confined to infrastructure alone. The Prime Minister also handed out laptops to students and bicycles to school-goers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing the youth of Lakshadweep. He highlighted India’s efforts to increase its share in the global seafood market, which would benefit Lakshadweep, particularly with the export of local tuna fish to Japan.

Lastly, Modi announced plans to develop Lakshadweep as a prime destination for cruise tourism, a move likely to spur the islands’ economy and create employment opportunities.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister’s visit to Lakshadweep signified a new dawn for the islands and its residents, with investments spanning across sectors from technology to healthcare. The government’s renewed focus on remote areas like Lakshadweep is a testament to its commitment to inclusive development and growth.