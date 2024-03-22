PM Modi Unveils NationalRailPlan2030: Bullet Trains, Vande Bharat Expansion Highlight Future-Ready Indian Railways

In a significant announcement at the India Today conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a comprehensive strategy for the overhaul and modernization of Indian Railways, detailing the ambitious National Rail Plan 2030. The plan earmarks substantial funding for the National High-Speed Rail Corridor Limited's Bullet Train project, with an increased budget of Rs 25,000 crore, and introduces an extensive rollout of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, aimed at revolutionizing passenger travel and freight services across the nation.

High-Speed Connectivity and Enhanced Passenger Services

The spotlight of the National Rail Plan 2030 is the introduction of the high-speed bullet train service that promises to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just three hours. In addition, the plan envisions the deployment of 4,500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047, building on the success of the second-generation Vande Bharat trains that started rolling out in September 2022. The launch of 50 Amrit Bharat trains in the 2024-25 fiscal year is also on the cards, designed to upgrade the travel experience on non-Vande Bharat trains with features aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience for passengers.

Station Redevelopment and Capacity Enhancement

Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, a significant focus is placed on the redevelopment of 1,309 railway stations nationwide, aiming for improvements in amenities, cleanliness, and accessibility. The ambitious plan also targets the elimination of waitlisting by 2030 through a massive increase in daily train trips and the replacement of old rolling stock with 7,000-8,000 new train sets. To alleviate congestion on key corridors, a Rs 4.2 lakh crore, 10-year scheme is proposed for multi-tracking on seven high-density lines and the construction of necessary infrastructure to support this expansion.

Boosting Freight Transport and Economic Growth

The National Rail Plan goes beyond passenger services to significantly enhance the capacity and efficiency of freight transportation. With a goal to boost the modal share of Railways in freight transportation to 45 per cent by 2050, the plan outlines the development of new dedicated freight and high-speed rail corridors. This strategic foresight aims at creating capacity ahead of demand, ensuring the Railways are well-prepared to handle a prospective increase in freight transport demand. The plan identifies 58 Supercritical Projects and 68 critical projects, with a total investment of Rs 1,15,399 crore, to be completed by 2024, promising significant opportunities for employment, economic growth, and regional development.

The National Rail Plan 2030, with its forward-looking approach and comprehensive strategy, positions India on the brink of a major transformation in its public transport infrastructure. By enhancing connectivity, improving passenger services, and boosting freight transportation, the plan lays the groundwork for a 'future-ready' India that promises not only to meet the growing demands of its population but also to contribute significantly to its economic growth and environmental sustainability.