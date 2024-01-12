PM Modi Unveils Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC, Aims to Revitalize Gems and Jewellery Industry

In a significant socio-economic move for India’s Gems and Jewellery industry, the Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facilitation Centre (CFC), was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Situated in Mumbai’s bustling SEEPZ Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the center is a flagship initiative promoted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) India, and the SEEPZ SEZ authority.

Empowering MSMEs and Exporters

With a sprawling 1.15 lakh square feet, the Mega CFC is designed to enhance exports and offer comprehensive support to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as small-medium exporters. The state-of-the-art eco-friendly facility offers a multitude of services under one roof, including advanced technology, innovative techniques, and dedicated training.

Advanced Services and Training

From CAD/CAM and 3D printing to metal casting and CNC services, the facility provides an array of high-end services. The center also houses a dedicated training and skilling school for eco-friendly practices in the industry, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Transforming the Industry

The Mega CFC is expected to significantly boost SEZ export targets, doubling them from a current $7 billion to a projected $15 billion. The center is a part of several development projects across various sectors spearheaded by the Prime Minister. It highlights key facets of modern industry, including carbon neutrality, inclusive education, and dedicated facilities for industry events.

Representing a collaboration between the government, GJEPC, and SEEPZ, the Mega CFC extends its services to units operating outside the SEEPZ SEZ as well. Officials expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his vision and support, asserting that the center has the potential to revolutionize the industry.