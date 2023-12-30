en English
PM Modi to Unveil Series of Development Projects in Ayodhya

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST
On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of transformative development projects in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives are part of a comprehensive plan to enhance Ayodhya’s infrastructure and prepare the city for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The government has committed over Rs 11,100 crore to these projects, which encompass the construction of a new airport, the redevelopment of the Ayodhya railway station, and the introduction of eight new trains.

A Modern Face for Ayodhya

The cornerstone of the development plan is the construction of a new airport at a cost of over Rs 1,450 crore. The terminal building’s design, inspired by the Ram temple, will be a testament to Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage. The airport is equipped to handle approximately one million passengers annually, contributing significantly to the region’s connectivity. To ensure sustainability, the airport will incorporate features that will help it achieve a five-star GRIHA rating.

Revamping Railway Connectivity

In addition to the airport, the Ayodhya railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 240 crore. The station, now named Ayodhya Dham Junction, will feature modern amenities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, and waiting halls. PM Modi will also introduce eight new trains, including two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat, designed for faster acceleration and improved passenger facilities.

Investing in Civic Infrastructure

Apart from enhancing transportation facilities, PM Modi will lay the foundation for numerous projects aimed at upgrading Ayodhya’s civic facilities. These projects, with an allocation of over Rs 4,600 crore, are intended to create world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The plan aligns with Modi’s broader vision for Ayodhya, which involves improving connectivity, developing modern infrastructure, and refurbishing civic amenities while preserving the city’s historical and cultural essence.

The upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, where Lord Ram’s idol will be installed, is scheduled for January 22. These extensive development plans are expected to transform Ayodhya, strengthening its infrastructure and boosting its appeal as a global religious and cultural center.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

