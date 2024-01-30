PM Modi to Present Vision for 'New India' at The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024

The highly anticipated 8th Edition of The Times Group Global Business Summit (GBS) is slated to unfold on February 9 and 10, 2024. The city of New Delhi, India, will play host to this prestigious event at the Taj Palace. Recognized as one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Asia, the summit is a melting pot of influential thought leaders from varying sectors, fostering a space for enriching dialogue and potential collaborations.

Prime Minister's Vision for a 'New India'

The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will grace the summit with his presence, laying out his vision for a 'New India'. The summit will also feature key cabinet ministers who will join the Prime Minister in discussing the country's goals that align with his vision, building a comprehensive understanding of the path India intends to tread.

Disruption, Development, and Diversification

Themed 'Disruption, Development, and Diversification', the summit aims to address complex global challenges, seeking out innovative and effective solutions. It invites delegates from across the globe to partake in these conversations, with this edition expecting over 2000 attendees from 20 different countries.

GBS: A Platform for Global Business Trends

The GBS, devised and executed by ET Edge, India's largest conference and thought leadership company, serves as a significant platform for discussing economic strategies and policy frameworks. It offers a comprehensive overview of global business trends, making it a vital event for those seeking insights into the future of global business.