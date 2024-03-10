PM Modi to Launch Projects in Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, marking a monumental day with the inauguration, dedication, and laying of foundation stones for development initiatives surpassing ₹42,000 crore. Highlighting a comprehensive development agenda, the Prime Minister's visit underscores his commitment to enhancing national infrastructure and connectivity, with a special emphasis on Uttar Pradesh's growth trajectory.

Revitalizing Air Travel

In an ambitious move to bolster the nation's air connectivity, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 airport projects valued at over ₹9,800 crore. Among these, 12 new terminal buildings at Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur airports were inaugurated. These facilities, designed with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and sustainability features, are set to serve 620 lakh passengers annually. Additionally, the foundation was laid for new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi airports, aiming to increase passenger handling capacity to 95 lakh per annum upon completion.

Enhancing Road and Rail Infrastructure

The Prime Minister's dedication to improving Uttar Pradesh's road and rail infrastructure was evident as he dedicated projects worth more than ₹19,000 crore to the nation. These include key sections of highways and rural roads, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and facilitating socio-economic development across the region. Notably, about 744 rural road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were dedicated, collectively spanning over 5,400 km and benefiting nearly 59 districts in the state. Furthermore, Modi inaugurated multiple rail projects worth approximately ₹8,200 crore, significantly strengthening the rail infrastructure within Uttar Pradesh.

Pioneering Sustainable Housing and Urban Development

In a step towards sustainable urban development, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Light House Projects (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi, showcasing over 2,000 affordable flats built with modern infrastructure and innovative construction technology. This initiative not only promises a sustainable and futuristic living experience for families but also marks a significant achievement in the government's affordable housing and urban renewal efforts.

The comprehensive development initiatives inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh not only highlight his government's commitment to infrastructure enhancement but also underscore a strategic approach towards sustainable and inclusive growth. By focusing on key sectors such as air travel, road and rail connectivity, and affordable housing, these projects are poised to significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of Uttar Pradesh and India at large. As these initiatives unfold, the anticipated impact on the region's connectivity, urban development, and quality of life for its residents offers a compelling narrative of progress and prosperity.