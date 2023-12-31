en English
India

PM Modi to Boost Infrastructure and Connectivity with Multi-Sector Development Projects in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
PM Modi to Boost Infrastructure and Connectivity with Multi-Sector Development Projects in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep

In a significant stride towards India’s progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, commencing on January 2nd, 2024. His itinerary includes the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various developmental projects spanning across sectors such as aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education, collectively valued at over Rs 19,850 crore.

Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi’s tour begins in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Here, he will grace the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University and set in motion a plethora of development initiatives. Among them is the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, designed to cater to the escalating air travel demands in the region. Complementing air connectivity, the Prime Minister will also dedicate a 160 Km rail line doubling between Madurai and Tuticorin and three rail line electrification projects to the nation, envisaging a robust, efficient, and sustainable rail network.

Further enhancing regional connectivity, the PM will also dedicate road sector projects, including a 31-km long four-lane road, aiming to strengthen links to strategic locations. In addition to these, he will mark his presence at Kamarajar Port, where he will dedicate the General Cargo Berth-II and lay the foundation stone for momentous petroleum and natural gas projects.

Enhancing Education and Energy Production

Adding to the development spectrum, PM Modi will inaugurate a 500-bedded boys hostel at NIT Tiruchirappalli, reinforcing the commitment to bolster student accommodation and welfare. Further, he will inaugurate a unique facility, the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Kalpakkam, designed by Indian scientists, marking a significant achievement in the country’s nuclear energy sector.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Services in Lakshadweep

As the visit extends to Lakshadweep, the PM will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore. A landmark initiative here includes the inauguration of the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection. This initiative will significantly enhance internet speeds on the islands, paving the way for digital inclusivity and progress. Furthermore, the PM will dedicate a Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination plant in Kadmat and a solar power plant at Kavaratti, reflecting the nation’s resolve towards sustainable development and energy security.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of all regions of the country, ensuring that the fruits of progress reach every citizen.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

