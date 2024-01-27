PM Modi Stresses on Political Ethics, Criticizes Glorification of Convicted Individuals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a stirring video message at the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Mumbai, voiced concerns over the conduct of political parties and their members. His words were a scathing commentary on the current state of political ethics in India, painting a picture of a disturbing trend where convicted individuals are publicly celebrated, undermining the credibility of the country's institutions.

Party Leadership and Political Ethics

Modi noted that rather than admonishing their members against inappropriate behavior, some political parties appear to be in support of it. The Prime Minister's message underscores the significance of political ethics and the role of party leadership in maintaining them. He emphasized that the behavior of assembly members and the environment within the house bear a direct impact on the assembly's productivity.

The Glorification of Convicted Individuals

More troublingly, Modi highlighted the public glorification of individuals convicted of corruption. This act, he pointed out, undermines the credibility of the executive, judiciary, and the Constitution itself. The phenomena, he suggested, feeds into a cycle of corruption and perpetuates a negative image of the country's political landscape.

The Role of State Governments and Assemblies in Progress

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of state governments and their legislative assemblies in shaping India's progress. He underscored the necessity of streamlining laws, empowering women's participation, and increasing the participation of youth in committees. These aspects, he suggested, are foundational to enhancing the functionality of legislative bodies and ensuring decorum within them.

In conclusion, Modi's address at the conference was a profound call for political ethics and accountability in India. As the leader of the nation, his words are a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold the democratic process and its institutions.