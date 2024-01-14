en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Participates in Makar Sankranti Celebrations by Feeding Cows at Residence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
PM Modi Participates in Makar Sankranti Celebrations by Feeding Cows at Residence

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in an age-old cultural tradition, feeding cows at his residence. Makar Sankranti, a pivotal Indian festival denoting the sun’s shift into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara in Sanskrit), is a period of charitable acts, kite flying, and rituals that pay homage to the agricultural and livestock significance in India’s predominantly agrarian society. The practice of feeding cows, viewed as sacred in Hinduism, is a common custom during this festival. This act symbolizes esteem and gratitude for these animals’ role in the agricultural landscape.

The Prime Minister’s Participation in Cultural Tradition

PM Modi’s participation in this ritual is not merely a reflection of his personal cultural practices, but it also serves as a gesture that strikes a chord with many citizens across India who adhere to these traditions. The event was likely documented and disseminated as a means to connect with the public on a cultural level, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s engagement in traditional festivities.

Makar Sankranti and its Cultural Significance

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to all Indians, underscoring the cultural importance of the festival and the traditions it carries. He noted that the festival marks the sun’s progression into the Capricorn zodiac, a time for holy river dips, the joy of kite-flying, and the exchange of sweets and greetings. It’s a time to appreciate the bounty of nature and give thanks for the harvest.

The Message Sent by PM Modi’s Participation

The Prime Minister’s involvement in feeding cows, a simple yet significant tradition, sends a powerful message. It’s not just about honoring the customs of Makar Sankranti, but also about acknowledging the importance of agriculture and livestock in India’s economy and culture. This act of participation, therefore, resonates deeply with the citizens, particularly those engaged in farming and other agricultural activities, further strengthening the bond between the leadership and the populace.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
In a significant political turn, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting Manipur, a state grappling with violence. Kharge expressed these sentiments while inaugurating the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal, Manipur. Designed as a political march traversing 6,700 kilometers and covering 110 districts over 67 days, the yatra’s
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
India Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities: A Strategic Approach to Food Security
14 mins ago
India Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities: A Strategic Approach to Food Security
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
16 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
4 mins ago
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
5 mins ago
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil
10 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
15 seconds
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
41 seconds
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
2 mins
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
4 mins
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
4 mins
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Rules Out Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections in Balasore
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
5 mins
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
5 mins
Andrey Rublev Triumphs in Thrilling Five-Set Australian Open Match
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
6 mins
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
6 mins
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
20 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app