PM Modi Mourns Loss of Swami Smaranananda, Hails Contributions to India's Spirituality

On March 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, a revered figure in India's spiritual and humanitarian landscape. Swami Smaranananda's passing is mourned as a significant loss to the nation's spiritual consciousness, with PM Modi describing it as a personal bereavement. The spiritual leader's lifelong dedication to disseminating the teachings of Acharya Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Mata Sharada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda has left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Legacy of a Spiritual Titan

Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, through his association with the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, played a pivotal role in advancing India's spiritual enlightenment and social welfare. His efforts in promoting education, rural development, and selfless service during natural calamities underscored the mission's commitment to 'Atmano Mokshaartham Jagaddhitaaya Cha' - individual liberation and welfare of the world. Modi reminisced about his interactions with Swami Smaranananda ji, emphasizing the spiritual leader's influence on his own life and the broader Indian society.

Humanitarian and Educational Pursuits

The Ramakrishna Mission's humanitarian efforts, particularly during the Bengal flood of 1978 and the Kutch earthquake in 2001, were highlighted as testament to Swami Smaranananda ji's leadership and vision. Under his guidance, the mission exemplified the principle of 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' - service to humanity is service to God. Modi praised the mission's focus on modern education, skill development, and women empowerment, reflecting Swami Smaranananda ji's belief in societal upliftment through knowledge and self-reliance.

Carrying Forward The Torch

As India continues on its path of development, the teachings and principles espoused by Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj and his contemporaries remain a source of inspiration. PM Modi expressed confidence in the Ramakrishna Mission's ongoing efforts to foster a spirit of unity and service among Indians. By paying homage to such saintly figures, Modi reaffirmed the nation's commitment to realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' during the 'Amrit Kaal', guided by the eternal values of selflessness and spiritual enlightenment.

In the wake of Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj's passing, the nation reflects on the profound impact of his life's work. As India mourns the loss of a spiritual beacon, the legacy of Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj continues to inspire a collective journey towards societal betterment and spiritual awakening. Om Shanti.