India

PM Modi Makes Unscheduled Visit to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiary in Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:59 am EST
PM Modi Makes Unscheduled Visit to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiary in Ayodhya

In an unforeseen event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an impromptu visit to the home of Meera Manjhi in Ayodhya, the 10th crore beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). This scheme aims at providing clean cooking fuel to economically disadvantaged households. The visit was not a part of the official itinerary, yet it brought the PM closer to the ground realities of the scheme’s beneficiaries.

A Momentous Interaction Over Tea

During his visit, Modi engaged in a candid conversation with Manjhi and her family, over a cup of tea. The conversation revolved around the tangible impact of PMUY in their lives. Manjhi, expressing her gratitude, detailed the benefits she has garnered, such as an improved quality of life, courtesy of the scheme. Modi, embracing the warmth of their hospitality, shared images and a video of the visit on his official social media profiles. Commenting on the tea, he jovially noted that it was slightly too sweet.

(Read Also: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India’s Longest Sea Bridge – Mumbai Trans Harbour Link)

PMUY: A Beacon of Hope for Underprivileged Households

Launched in 2016, the PMUY has been a major initiative in providing LPG connections to women from below poverty line (BPL) households. It aims to safeguard their health from the smoke emitted by using wood or coal for cooking. The scheme has successfully provided connections to 10 crore families, thereby easing their lives and contributing to their welfare.

(Read Also: PM Modi to Boost Infrastructure and Connectivity with Multi-Sector Development Projects in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep)

An Unforgettable Visit Amidst Official Engagements

Alongside his unexpected visit to Manjhi’s home, Modi was in Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Maharshi Valmiki Airport and the refurbished Ayodhya Dham railway station. Despite the official commitments, he made time to interact with the locals, autograph a child’s painting of the Ram temple, and even pose for a selfie with the local children. The visit served as a reminder of the impact of government schemes in transforming lives at the grassroots level.

