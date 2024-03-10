PM Modi to Inaugurate Railway, Renewable Energy Projects Worth Over Rs 85,000 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat marks a significant milestone in India's railway and renewable energy sector. On Tuesday, he will be at DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to launch and lay the foundation stone for railway projects totaling more than Rs 85,000 crore. This move underscores the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth while emphasizing sustainability.

Revolutionizing Railways and Renewable Energy

The array of projects initiated includes the foundation of railway workshops, loco sheds, and the inauguration of two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Additionally, Modi will flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains, extending the reach and efficiency of India's rapid transit. In a significant push towards sustainability, over 975 locations will see the dedication of solar-powered stations/buildings, aligning with India's renewable energy goals.

Boosting Local Economy and Healthcare

Further enriching the local economy, more than 1,500 One Station One Product Stalls will be dedicated nationwide, promoting local artisans and businesses. In healthcare, 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at railway stations will offer affordable generic medicines, exemplifying the government's focus on accessible healthcare. Modi's agenda also includes the dedication of 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals, facilitating smoother goods movement and bolstering the logistics sector.

Enhancing Safety and Operational Efficiency

The inauguration includes significant technological advancements like the digital controlling of 2646 railway stations and the implementation of 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. These initiatives are set to improve operational efficiency and enhance safety in train operations, marking a leap towards modernizing India's railway infrastructure.

This comprehensive suite of projects not only aims to modernize India's railway network but also signifies a step forward in achieving sustainable development goals. By promoting renewable energy, improving connectivity, and supporting local economies, these initiatives are poised to contribute significantly to India's growth trajectory, creating new employment opportunities and paving the way for a greener future.