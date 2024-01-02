en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport today, marking a significant stride in the aviation sector of the region. Constructed with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore, the terminal is designed to serve more than 4.4 million passengers annually, significantly expanding the airport’s capacity.

State-of-the-Art Facility for Enhanced Passenger Experience

The new terminal, sprawling over an area of 75,000 sq m, is equipped with 47 check-in counters, 10 boarding bridges, and multiple help desk counters, promising a seamless journey for passengers. The terminal’s interior, inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli, involves the creativity of 100 artists who furnished the terminal with artworks and murals. The terminal’s capacity to handle about 3,500 passengers during peak hours is expected to significantly enhance the passenger experience.

Boosting Economic Growth and Connectivity

The inauguration of the terminal is envisioned as a boon to the region’s economy. The state-of-the-art facility, designed to cater to the growing air traffic, is expected to bolster economic growth and improve air travel connectivity. The terminal, the second-largest in International Passenger Traffic, has the potential to offer direct benefits to the locals of Trichy.

Further Developmental Projects Underway

As part of his visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects across sectors such as aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education, worth more than Rs 19,850 crore. In Kerala, he dedicated key projects like the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research. In Lakshadweep, he addressed internet connectivity challenges by inaugurating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection project, heralding a leap in internet speed by more than 100 times. He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of a Primary Health Care facility and the construction of model Anganwadi Centres across five islands.

The inauguration of the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport signals a significant advancement in the region’s aviation landscape, opening new avenues of connectivity and economic growth.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Rafia Tasleem

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals

By Rafia Tasleem

Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa

By Salman Khan

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner ...
@Business · 15 mins
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner ...
heart comment 0
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Rafia Tasleem

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended
Reviving Coimbatore’s Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration

By Rafia Tasleem

Reviving Coimbatore's Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration
India’s JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi

By Rafia Tasleem

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
2 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
4 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
5 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
5 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
10 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
11 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
15 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
16 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
17 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
29 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
52 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
57 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
59 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app