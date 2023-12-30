en English
PM Modi Inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station in Ayodhya

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:05 pm EST
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, inaugurated the newly constructed Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya and the redeveloped railway station in the same town. This development is expected to usher in new employment opportunities and facilitate the visit of devotees to the Ram Temple post its consecration.

Maharshi Valmiki Airport: An Architectural Marvel and a Boost for Ayodhya

The first phase of the Maharshi Valmiki Airport, named after the sage who authored the Hindu epic Ramayana, is estimated to have cost around Rs 1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building spans 6,500 square meters and is designed to accommodate 600 peak-hour passengers, with an annual handling capacity of 10 lakh passengers. The runway length of 2200m is suitable for A-321 type of aircraft.

Flights from major cities across India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, are expected to bring devotees from across India to the grand temple of Lord Ram post its consecration. IndiGo and Air India Express will operate inaugural flights to the airport on December 30. IndiGo will run daily flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from January 15, while Air India Express will begin direct flights to Ayodhya from Bengaluru and Kolkata from January 17.

Ayodhya Railway Station Redevelopment: A Gateway to the City

Alongside the airport, the Ayodhya railway station has also been redeveloped. The Prime Minister flagged off six new Vande Bharat Express trains and dedicated three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The redeveloped station, known as Ayodhya Dham junction railway station, was developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

Fostering Development and Employment Opportunities

The Prime Minister’s visit and the inauguration of these projects are expected to lead to new employment opportunities in the region. The inauguration sets the tone for the run-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple idol scheduled for January 22. On this day, Indians are urged to celebrate it as Diwali and light the Shri Rama Jyoti in their homes, marking a significant day in the spiritual and cultural landscape of India.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

