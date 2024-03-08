PM Modi Honors Ranveer Allahbadia with Disruptor of the Year at National Creators Award

New Delhi witnessed a significant event on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam. In a ceremony that celebrated innovation and creativity, Modi presented the Disruptor of the Year award to popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known online as BeerBiceps. This recognition marks a pivotal moment for digital creators across the nation, highlighting the government's acknowledgment of the digital domain's influence.

PM Modi's Fun Banter With Ranveer Allahbadia

Following the award presentation, PM Modi engaged in light-hearted banter with Allahbadia, asking him to share some fitness tips with the audience. Allahbadia's recommendation of yoga and meditation prompted Modi to joke about their political affiliations, eliciting laughter from those present. This exchange underscored Modi's appeal to the youth and his advocacy for healthy living practices, including the importance of sleep—a topic he encouraged Allahbadia to address on his platform.

About National Creators Award

The National Creators Award was established to honor individuals and entities making significant contributions in various fields, including education, environmental sustainability, and social change, through creative and innovative means. With over 1.5 lakh nominations and 10 lakh votes cast across twenty categories, the event showcased the vast engagement and diverse talent within the Indian digital creator community. The awards aim to foster creativity and positive change, recognizing 23 winners, including three international creators, in its inaugural year.

Implications and Future Prospects

This event not only celebrated the achievements of digital creators but also highlighted the evolving relationship between the government and the digital space. By acknowledging the impact of creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, the government is signaling its recognition of the digital domain as a powerful platform for advocacy, education, and social change. This collaboration between state and digital creators could pave the way for more initiatives aimed at leveraging digital platforms for societal benefit.