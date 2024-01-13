PM Modi Honors Aai Shree Sonal Ma at Centenary Celebrations and Showcases Atal Setu Inauguration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his presence at the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Aai Shree Sonal Ma’ through video conferencing. The event, which took place in Junagadh, Gujarat on January 13, 2024, saw the Prime Minister paying tribute to Aai Shree Sonal Ma, a figure of reverence, for her lifelong service to the nation and its people. Modi expressed his conviction that Aai Shree Sonal Ma would be delighted with the impending ‘pran prathistha’ or consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. He urged the public to light a ‘Shree Ram Jyoti’ in their homes on the day of the ceremony as a mark of respect.

PM Modi Highlights Atal Setu Inauguration

Additionally, PM Modi shared a highlight video of the inauguration of the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge, demonstrating prospective infrastructural developments. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, spans an impressive 21.8 kilometers, with 16.5 kilometers stretching over the sea. The project, which cost more than Rs 17,840 crore, aims to drastically cut down the current two-hour journey between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to approximately 15-20 minutes.

Atal Setu – A Game Changer for Mumbai’s Infrastructure

The unveiling of the Atal Setu is a significant milestone for India’s infrastructure landscape, with expectations of over 70,000 vehicles traversing the bridge daily. This development not only enhances connectivity between Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminus, and the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airports but also creates substantial employment opportunities.

PM Modi’s Vision for Developed India

Throughout the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his vision for a developed India, emphasizing the infrastructural prowess of the country. He affirmed the completion of various development projects and underscored the pivotal role of the Atal Setu in transforming Mumbai’s infrastructure. The article encapsulates the cultural and infrastructural developments associated with the Indian Prime Minister’s recent activities, offering readers an in-depth insight into India’s progress under PM Modi’s leadership.