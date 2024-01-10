PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Timor-Leste’s President Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

On the eve of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level bilateral talks with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste, marking a significant stride in the diplomatic relations between the two nations. The talks, held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, covered a wide spectrum of areas, including health, traditional medicine, energy, information technology (IT), fintech, and capacity building.

The Bilateral Meeting

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on January 8, 2024, and proceeded to the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the summit is set to take place. The meeting with President Horta is one of several bilateral talks scheduled with world leaders ahead of the summit. The discussion not only focused on augmenting multi-sector cooperation but also underlined the importance of cultural ties. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the deep influence of Mahatma Gandhi on President Horta’s life and work, bringing the cultural bond between the two nations into the limelight.

Strengthening Ties and Future Collaborations

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Modi congratulated President Horta on Timor-Leste’s impending membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Furthermore, he extended an invitation to Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure—both global initiatives pioneered by India. These gestures underscore India’s commitment to strengthen its partnership with Timor-Leste in key developmental areas.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Platform for Inclusive Growth

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Modi in 2003 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has evolved into a platform for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships. The summit aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development by bringing together decision-makers, thinkers, and policymakers from around the globe. This year, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, a key event within the summit. He will also participate in a 3-km-long roadshow in Gandhinagar with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, further solidifying India’s international relations.