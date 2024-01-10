en English
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Timor-Leste’s President Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Timor-Leste's President Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

On the eve of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level bilateral talks with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste, marking a significant stride in the diplomatic relations between the two nations. The talks, held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, covered a wide spectrum of areas, including health, traditional medicine, energy, information technology (IT), fintech, and capacity building.

The Bilateral Meeting

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on January 8, 2024, and proceeded to the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the summit is set to take place. The meeting with President Horta is one of several bilateral talks scheduled with world leaders ahead of the summit. The discussion not only focused on augmenting multi-sector cooperation but also underlined the importance of cultural ties. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the deep influence of Mahatma Gandhi on President Horta’s life and work, bringing the cultural bond between the two nations into the limelight.

Strengthening Ties and Future Collaborations

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Modi congratulated President Horta on Timor-Leste’s impending membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Furthermore, he extended an invitation to Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure—both global initiatives pioneered by India. These gestures underscore India’s commitment to strengthen its partnership with Timor-Leste in key developmental areas.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Platform for Inclusive Growth

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Modi in 2003 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has evolved into a platform for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships. The summit aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development by bringing together decision-makers, thinkers, and policymakers from around the globe. This year, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, a key event within the summit. He will also participate in a 3-km-long roadshow in Gandhinagar with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, further solidifying India’s international relations.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

