PM Modi Highlights India’s Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently visited Tamil Nadu, where he underscored the historical significance of India as a center of knowledge and intellectual pursuit. The Prime Minister spoke at an event at Bharathidasan University, evoking India’s rich legacy of learning and wisdom. This visit and the sentiments expressed align with his government’s broader vision of positioning India as a leading knowledge superpower by 2024.

India’s Commitment to Knowledge and Education

Narendra Modi‘s speech at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, signified the importance he attaches to knowledge and education. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction at being the first sitting Prime Minister to grace the convocation ceremony at this prestigious university. He emphasized that universities play a pivotal role in steering the nation’s course and urged young scholars to ponder deeply about the purpose of education.

A Legacy of Learning

Drawing from India’s rich historical background, Modi highlighted the country’s ancient universities and scholarly traditions. He quoted Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, reinforcing the importance of giving back to society. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on India’s intellectual heritage serves as a reminder of the country’s contributions to the global reservoir of wisdom and its ongoing commitment to intellectual curiosity and pursuit.

Driving Progress through Innovation

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of Indian youth in various sectors and motivated them to seize this era and elevate the country to unprecedented heights. His remarks likely underscored the government’s initiatives and future plans to boost India’s knowledge economy, asserting the vital role of intellectual capital in achieving sustainable development and global competitiveness. With these insights, he reaffirmed that education and innovation are the key drivers of India’s progress as it advances towards the year 2024.