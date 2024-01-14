PM Modi Extends Best Wishes for Uttarayan Festival

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has extended his best wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of Uttarayan. The auspicious event is celebrated one day after the Lohri festival and coincides with Makar Sankranti. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara), symbolizing new beginnings and the arrival of longer days. Modi hopes that the festival will open doors to new opportunities and fulfill people’s aspirations.

Significance of Uttarayan

Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a significant event in the Indian cultural calendar. The festival is marked by kite flying, representing the joy, harvest, and new beginnings associated with the festival. Celebrated on the 14th of January every year, in 2024, the event falls on a Saturday. The festival is not only observed in India but also in Nepal, demonstrating its wide cultural reach.

Prime Minister’s Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages people to celebrate the spirit of Makar Sankranti with joy and positivity. His messages of goodwill resonate with the collective sentiment of the country, instilling hope for a prosperous future. He emphasizes that Uttarayan is more than just a festival; it signifies the potential for new beginnings and the realization of dreams.

Embracing the Festival Spirit

The festival of Uttarayan encourages the sharing of heartfelt messages and greetings among loved ones. This practice aligns with the essence of the festival—extending best wishes for Uttarayan. As the country prepares to celebrate, the Prime Minister’s message serves as a beacon of hope, ushering in new possibilities and opportunities for the people of India.