Agriculture

PM Modi Commemorates Makar Sankranti by Feeding Cows: A Nod to Indian Traditions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt gesture, was spotted feeding cows at his official residence in New Delhi. The act, signifying the Prime Minister’s commitment to Indian culture and traditions, resonated deeply with the citizens of a country rich with customs and rituals.

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration of Nature and Harvest

Makar Sankranti, celebrated with fervor across the Indian subcontinent, marks the annual transit of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit. More than a celestial event, it’s a day that symbolizes the worship of the sun and nature. The festival embodies the spirit of gratitude, sharing, and reverence for life and nature.

Charitable acts, kite flying, and festive foods form the essence of this day. In several parts of India, it signifies the end of winter and the onset of longer days, a shift that is celebrated with varied names and customs, such as Bihu, Pongal, Bhogi, and Uttarayan.

The Role of Cows in Hindu Rituals

Cows hold a sacred place in Hinduism, revered not only for their gentle nature but also for their economic utility. Feeding cows, or ‘gau seva’, is seen as an act of religious significance, and is often practiced as part of various Hindu rituals. PM Modi’s participation in this tradition, particularly on such a significant day, underscores his connection with the people and the shared cultural heritage.

Reflecting the Heart of Agrarian India

Makar Sankranti is intrinsically tied to the agrarian community and its prosperity. The festival underscores the invaluable role of agriculture in India, a country where a significant portion of the population depends on farming for their livelihood. The Prime Minister’s actions on this day, therefore, hold a deeper significance, reflecting his acknowledgment of the farmers’ contributions and the importance of agriculture to the nation’s economy.

0
Agriculture India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

