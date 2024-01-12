PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn attention to the scale of the country’s infrastructure development by drawing a comparison with other iconic world structures. According to Modi, the quantity of iron and steel used in the construction of the Atal Setu, also known as the Basohli Bridge, is so substantial that it could have been used to construct four Howrah Bridges or six Eiffel Towers.

A Showcase of Indian Engineering

The Atal Setu, officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is India’s longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 kilometers with 16.5 kilometers over the Arabian Sea. This impressive structure is not just a testament to the country’s engineering prowess but also a symbol of the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and facilitating growth.

Advanced Features of the Atal Setu

The bridge, which connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, boasts a six-lane highway that promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 20 minutes. In addition to its size and functionality, the Atal Setu incorporates advanced features such as orthotropic steel deck spans, automated toll collection, and intelligent transport systems. It is also equipped with noise and vision barriers to protect local wildlife and sensitive areas.

Modi’s Comparison: Emphasizing Scale and Commitment

By comparing the quantity of iron and steel used in the Atal Setu to that of other world-famous structures, Modi not only highlights the scale of the bridge but also underscores the government’s commitment to undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects. This comparison serves as a strong message about India’s focus on development and its capacity to execute projects of this magnitude.