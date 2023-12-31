PM Modi Calls for Preservation of Indigenous Languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed the call to Indians to preserve and enrich their indigenous languages, underscoring the critical role of linguistic diversity in the country’s cultural heritage. This call was made during his radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where Modi emphasized that language is not just a means of communication but also a carrier of tradition and knowledge.

Preserving Linguistic Heritage

During his address, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for proactive steps by citizens to keep their languages alive. He urged Indians to use their mother tongues in daily life and pass them on to the younger generations. He stressed that these steps are necessary to maintain cultural identity in the face of globalization and technological advancement.

Government Initiatives for Language Promotion

PM Modi elaborated on government initiatives aimed at promoting Indian languages. This includes the development of digital tools and educational resources to support the learning and use of indigenous languages. In line with this, a significant development is the upcoming Museum of the Word, set to open in February. This initiative aims to preserve the histories of languages, scripts, and literature in India, celebrating the country’s rich and diverse linguistic heritage.

Language as a Link to Heritage

The Prime Minister’s call for language preservation comes amidst a broader discussion on heritage preservation and development. He highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya, blending ancient and modern aspects, and the significance of such projects for the country’s development. He stressed that preserving heritage, including linguistic heritage, is an integral part of the country’s progress.