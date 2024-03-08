PM Modi Awards 'Best International Creator' to American Andrew Hicks in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the 'Best International Creator' award to American content creator Andrew Hicks at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in the celebration of digital creativity and international collaboration. Hicks, celebrated for his mastery in Hindi and Bhojpuri and his unique content on social media platforms, has garnered a substantial following, making him a noteworthy recipient of this honor. His work not only entertains but also bridges cultural gaps between India and the global audience.

Bridging Cultures Through Content

Andrew Hicks, with nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, has become a viral sensation, thanks to his engaging and culturally rich content. His distinctive accent and genuine appreciation for Indian languages and culture set him apart in the crowded space of digital content creation. Hicks's journey in content creation began with his childhood connection to India, having spent time in Varanasi and Patna, where his father's academic and business endeavors introduced him to Indian culture at a young age. His return to the US only reinforced his desire to connect with his roots, prompting him to create content that celebrates India's rich cultural heritage.

A Platform for Positive Change

The National Creators Award, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a catalyst for creative minds to utilize their talents in driving positive societal change. Alongside Hicks, other creators were also recognized for their contributions to various categories such as environmental advocacy, storytelling, cultural ambassadorship, technology, and travel. This initiative underscores the government's recognition of digital content creators as influential agents of change and culture, encouraging them to showcase India's diversity and heritage to a global audience.

Create on India Movement

In his address at the award ceremony, PM Modi urged digital content creators to embark on a 'Create on India' movement. By focusing on content that showcases India's culture, heritage, and advancements, creators can engage a global audience and foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the country. Modi's call to action reflects a vision where digital creativity not only entertains but educates and connects people across borders, helping India achieve likes on a global stage, not just for individual creators but for the nation as a whole.

This event not only celebrates the achievements of digital content creators like Andrew Hicks but also sets the stage for a broader dialogue on the role of digital platforms in cultural exchange and diplomacy. As creators continue to share India's story with the world, they contribute to a narrative of unity, diversity, and innovation, reinforcing the power of content in building bridges between nations.