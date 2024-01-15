PM Modi Announces Release of First PMAY-G Instalment; Interacts with PM-JANMAN Beneficiaries

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s light-hearted interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) during a virtual event on January 15, 2024, highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring no one is left out of its welfare schemes. His engaging dialogue with tribal community members reiterated the government’s focus on uplifting the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

PM Modi Announces First Instalment for PMAY-G Beneficiaries

In a significant move, PM Modi announced the release of the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh PVTG beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). This release is part of the comprehensive PM-JANMAN initiative, launched on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, that aims to bring about socio-economic upliftment of PVTGs. The initiative carries a massive budget of around ₹24,000 crore and is spread across nine ministries, targeting basic facilities including housing, water, sanitation, education, health, nutrition, electricity, connectivity, and livelihood opportunities.

Government’s Multi-Faceted Approach

Under the PM-JANMAN package, the government has sanctioned projects worth over ₹4,700 crore, including the first instalment for PMAY-G homes for one lakh beneficiaries. Further, it has approved the construction of 1,207 km out of a targeted 8,000 km of roads in PVTG habitations and schemes connecting all left out PVTG households to the PM Jal Jeevan Mission. Energization of over 6,500 PVTG households has also been sanctioned.

Basic Documentation Registration Drive

The government has initiated an information and education drive to register PVTG people for basic documentation like caste certificate, PM Jan Dhan Accounts, Aadhaar cards, Ayushmaan cards, etc. The Tribal Affairs Ministry has set a target of covering about seven lakh families in 22,000 PVTG habitations across 18 States and Union Territories, with a total of ₹24,104 crore sanctioned for the package to be spent over the next three years.

The PM-JANMAN initiative and PM Modi’s interaction with its beneficiaries underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to the upliftment of India’s vulnerable tribal communities. Beneficiaries shared positive experiences from availing government schemes, which provided them with amenities such as cooking gas connection, electricity, piped water, and housing, signalling a bright future for India’s tribal communities.