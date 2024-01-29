PM Modi Advises on Handling Academic Competition During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

In a highly anticipated event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, parents, and teachers, laying out his thoughts on academic competition among friends. He emphasized that competition should be with oneself and not with others, and that friends should serve as sources of inspiration rather than rivals.

Compete with Oneself, Not Friends

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of seeing friends as companions in the journey of learning rather than rivals. He advised students to befriend those who are more talented, as they can 'lift the spirit' and help each other learn. He further highlighted the futility of holding grudges against friends for their successes, urging instead for mutual learning and support.

Tackling Academic Pressure

PM Modi also addressed the three types of stress on students, emphasizing the need for setting small goals and gradually improving performance. The Indian leader advised parents against treating their child's report card as their own visiting card, thereby cautioning them not to treat their child's academic success as a measure of their own accomplishments. He called for a healthier approach to academic pressures, reaching out not just to students but also to parents and teachers.

Building Resilience in Children

PM Modi stressed the importance of building resilience in children to handle pressures of all sorts. He highlighted the role of parents and teachers in supporting students, maintaining a healthy mind and body, and addressing issues through proper conversation rather than comparisons. He also spoke about the need for mental preparation before exams, sufficient sleep, a well-rounded diet, and regular exercise for maintaining good physical and mental health.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated by watching the telecast with students and interacting with them at a private school. The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education, saw widespread participation with an estimated 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal and was broadcasted live in schools throughout the state, with private and government-run schools enabling students to view the event.