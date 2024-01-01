PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry Extended to Boost Manufacturing

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has revealed an extension to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Components industry. Originally slated for the fiscal years (FY) 2023 to 2027, the scheme’s term has been extended by a year. As a result, incentives under the PLI Scheme will be accessible starting from FY 2024 and running through FY 2028.

Boosting Domestic Manufacturing

This elongation aims to bolster domestic production and draw investments into the automobile and auto components sector. It aligns with the government’s overarching goals of promoting ‘Make in India’ and fostering self-reliance in crucial industries. The PLI Scheme is anticipated to facilitate technological progress, enhance competitiveness, and create substantial employment opportunities within the sector.

Supporting Industry Challenges

The extension of the scheme bears witness to the government’s commitment to backing the industry in tackling challenges and capitalizing on growth opportunities in the shifting global market. Companies that fail to meet the threshold for an increase in Determined Sales Value will not receive any incentive for that year but will remain eligible for benefits in the subsequent year if they meet the threshold with a 10% year-on-year growth over the first year’s threshold.

Enhancing Clarity and Flexibility

These amendments aim to provide clarity and flexibility to the scheme, ensuring an even playing field for all approved companies and safeguarding those who preferred to front-load their investments. The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has extended the PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components by one year, with amendments to provide clarity and flexibility. These amendments are expected to provide greater clarity and support to the sector, promoting growth and competitiveness.