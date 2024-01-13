PlayStation India Slashes PS5 Bundle Prices, Rumored Controller Upgrade on Horizon

In an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts, PlayStation India has announced a promotional discount of ₹4,000 on select PS5 console bundles. The sale, starting from January 13, includes popular games such as Cricket 24, EA Sports FC 24, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. Each game bundle has its own price point, but all will benefit from the substantial discount.

Countering Xbox Series X’s Move

This strategic price cut appears to be a response to the recent reduction in price of Xbox Series X in India, as the two gaming giants continue their fierce competition. The promotional offer is available on Sony’s official online store, ShopatSC, and extends to other major e-commerce platforms and retailers, providing gamers with a variety of purchasing options.

Bank Offers for Extra Savings

Adding to the appeal of the price cut, the discount can also be combined with various bank offers for even more savings. This move is likely to stimulate sales and attract more customers to the PlayStation ecosystem.

Rumored PS5 DualSense v2 Controller

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about an upgraded PS5 DualSense v2 controller with improved battery life. This new controller, spotted on Best Buy Canada’s website, is expected to last up to 12 hours on a full charge, addressing one of the main user complaints about the current model’s battery performance.

Anticipating the PS5 Slim

In related news, anticipation is building for the release of the PS5 Slim, a sleeker version of the console with increased storage. Although Sony has not officially confirmed the new controller or the slim version, these developments reflect the company’s history of hardware updates.

As analyst Rishi Alwani suggests, the PS5 DualSense v2 controller will likely be introduced to the Indian market soon, with a price point similar to the current controllers. The PS5 Slim, too, may see earlier availability in India, adding more options for the country’s gaming community.