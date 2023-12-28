en English
Piyush Goyal: Red Sea Conflict Yet to Significantly Impact India’s Trade

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
In a recent statement, Piyush Goyal, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, has affirmed that the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea region has not immediately impacted the country’s trade. Despite the Red Sea serving as a critical global shipping lane, disruptions, while anticipated, have not yet fully materialized in a way that significantly affects India’s trade dynamics.

Indian Trade Resilience Amid Red Sea Conflict

Notwithstanding the above, Goyal acknowledged that the rice exports sector has witnessed some repercussions. However, the full scope of the effect across various sectors will only become apparent once December’s trade data is scrutinized. This cautionary approach suggests a degree of resilience in the face of potential adversity, with the minister affirming that the situation is under ongoing assessment.

Adapting to Escalating Risks in the Red Sea

The Red Sea conflict has led to Indian refiners bolstering crude oil supplies from the Middle East and surrounding regions. This response has been due to increasing risks prompted by attacks on vessels by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen, triggering higher insurance and freight rates. Despite these challenges, refinery run rates in India have remained steady, indicating the adaptability of the Indian oil industry.

Indian Navy’s Response to Maritime Threats

The Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) noted a significant surge in drone attacks in the Red Sea and Northern Arabian Sea, posing a substantial risk to commercial shipping. In response, India has deployed warships in the region, with Prime Minister Modi engaging in discussions over maritime security with other international leaders. As these threats evolve, the international community is closely monitoring India’s robust steps to safeguard its maritime interests.

The minister’s statement offers an initial assessment of the conflict’s impact on India’s trade, suggesting a cautious outlook until more comprehensive data emerges. It underlines the need for ongoing vigilance and strategic planning to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape, ensuring that the country’s trade remains resilient amidst global uncertainties.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

