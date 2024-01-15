Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios S.p.A Collaborate to Transform South Asian Leather Chemical Industry

Indian adhesives manufacturing company, Pidilite Industries, has announced a technical collaboration with Italy-based Syn-Bios S.p.A, a global leader in leather pigment production. The partnership is set to transform the leather chemical industry in South Asia by introducing innovative and sustainable products.

Pidilite and Syn-Bios: A Strategic Affiliation

The alliance between Pidilite and Syn-Bios is expected to capitalize on the distinct advantages of both companies: Pidilite’s robust market presence and far-reaching distribution network across India and its adjoining countries, and Syn-Bios’s proficiency in the leather chemicals sector. This collaboration promises to augment the quality and performance of leather chemicals, while placing a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Revolutionizing the Leather Industry

The partnership is perceived as a strategic maneuver to cater to the escalating demand for high-quality leather products that conform to rigorous environmental standards. Both companies have pledged their commitment towards formulating solutions that will not only benefit the leather industry, but also establish new standards in product excellence and eco-friendliness.

Impact on Market Performance

The announcement of this collaboration has had a positive impact on Pidilite Industries’ stock, which rose by 1.01 per cent on the National Stock Exchange, trading at ₹2,762.65 as of Monday afternoon. This partnership will extend Pidilite’s role beyond sales and distribution of Syn-Bios products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam, to include a technical collaboration aimed at providing comprehensive solutions for the leather industry.