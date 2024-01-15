en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios Join Forces to Dominate Leather Chemicals Market

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios Join Forces to Dominate Leather Chemicals Market

Pidilite Industries, a front-running Indian firm renowned for its adhesives and industrial chemicals, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Syn-Bios Spa, a distinguished Italy-based company celebrated for its research and development (R&D) prowess and influential global marketing presence in the leather tanning sector. This partnership is designed to bolster Pidilite’s product range and extend its influence in the leather chemicals market.

Syn-Bios: A Partner Committed to Sustainability

Syn-Bios is held in high esteem for its dedication to sustainability and innovation in the production of top-tier tanning agents and coatings. This aligns perfectly with Pidilite’s own commitment to delivering superior chemical solutions. With their shared vision, both companies anticipate leveraging their individual strengths to propel growth and furnish customers globally with technologically advanced products.

Expanding Horizons: Pidilite’s Strategic Intent

The partnership signifies Pidilite’s strategic intention to diversify its portfolio and marks a substantial stride in its growth trajectory, particularly in the specialized arena of leather chemicals. The collaboration will empower Pidilite to offer a wide array of leather chemical products in South Asian countries, setting new industry standards. Pidilite will manage sales and distribution of Syn-Bios products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam, and engage in technical collaboration to offer comprehensive solutions for the leather industry.

A Leap Forward in the Leather Chemicals Market

This strategic partnership between Pidilite and Syn-Bios is poised to reshape the landscape of the leather chemicals market. The alliance not only paves the way for broader product offerings and enhanced market reach but also lays the groundwork for future innovations in the industry. As the partnership unfolds, it’s clear that this is not merely a business transaction, but a shared commitment to sustainable development, technological advancement, and superior customer service in the world of leather chemicals.

0
Business India Italy
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales
In an unprecedented move to counter dwindling sales, Apple is offering a rare direct discount on its iPhone 15 range in China. From January 18 to January 21, customers can avail a price cut of 500 Chinese yuan (approx. $70) on their iPhone purchases, including the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotional event extends
Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios S.p.A Collaborate to Transform South Asian Leather Chemical Industry
26 seconds ago
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios S.p.A Collaborate to Transform South Asian Leather Chemical Industry
The Shift in the Landscape of Accredited Investors: Opportunities and Risks
29 seconds ago
The Shift in the Landscape of Accredited Investors: Opportunities and Risks
Businesses Combat Inflation with Supply Increase: A Strategic Move Towards Economic Stability
15 seconds ago
Businesses Combat Inflation with Supply Increase: A Strategic Move Towards Economic Stability
Polycab India Ltd.'s Shares Surge in Stock Market Amid Tax Evasion Allegations
21 seconds ago
Polycab India Ltd.'s Shares Surge in Stock Market Amid Tax Evasion Allegations
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Country's Economic Prospects: Survey
23 seconds ago
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Country's Economic Prospects: Survey
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
20 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
22 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
26 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
37 seconds
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
37 seconds
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
39 seconds
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
43 seconds
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
44 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
51 seconds
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app