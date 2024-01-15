en English
Agriculture

PIB Debunks Viral Message on ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
PIB Debunks Viral Message on ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana’

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has released a statement debunking a viral message about a new government scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana’. The circulating message has been promising subsidies for tractor purchases, claiming to be an initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture for promoting self-reliance among farmers. It also included a link for farmers to apply for these supposed benefits.

PIB Debunks the Rumor

The PIB, after conducting a thorough investigation, has confirmed that the central government has not launched any such subsidy program. The bureau declared the scheme as well as its associated website, fake. The PIB, which is the central government’s official medium for communication, has warned citizens against falling for such fraudulent claims.

Increasing Incidents of Online Fraud

The notification from PIB comes in the wake of increasing incidents of online fraud where cybercriminals create fictitious government schemes to exploit unsuspecting individuals. These fraudsters often target people’s trust in government initiatives and their desire to avail of beneficial schemes.

Importance of Verifying Authenticity

The PIB has emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of government scheme claims through official sources. By doing so, individuals can protect themselves from falling prey to online fraud and financial scams. The bureau urged citizens to exercise caution and refrain from sharing personal information on unverified platforms.

Agriculture India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

