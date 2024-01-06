en English
India

Phulbani Town to be Included in Gopalpur-Rairakhol Railway Project: Railway Minister

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Phulbani Town to be Included in Gopalpur-Rairakhol Railway Project: Railway Minister

In a significant turn of events, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged a revision of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Gopalpur-Rairakhol new railway line project. The minister’s request aims to incorporate Phulbani town in the Kandhamal district, a move that once stood steeped in uncertainty.

Role of Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited

The Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL) shoulders the responsibility of preparing the Final Location Survey (FLS) and DPR of the project. The inclusion of Phulbani in the railway project, as per the minister’s insistence, will mark a significant step towards extending railway connectivity to the entire Kandhamal district.

Addressing the Local Population’s Concerns

The local populace harbored concerns about the incorporation of Phulbani into the new railway line. However, Vaishnaw’s recent announcement has put to rest the ambiguity surrounding the government’s intention to include the town in the project.

The Backdrop of Protests

This development follows in the wake of last year’s protests by the District Railway Advisory Committee (DRAC). The committee had raised its voice against the exclusion of Phulbani station from the project. The minister’s recent visit to Odisha, where he inaugurated a section of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project and flagged off four trains, has shed light on the issue of Phulbani’s absence from the revised DPR of the project. Vaishnaw assured the inclusion of Phulbani in the proposed railway connectivity from Gopalpur to Rairakhole under the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor’ project.

India Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

