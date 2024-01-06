en English
Photojournalist Mahendra Tripathi Recounts Ayodhya’s Defining Moment: The 1990 Karsevak Police Firing

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
In an era where every image is worth a thousand words, photojournalist Mahendra Tripathi’s lens has captured more than words can ever describe. The veteran photojournalist recently recounted his experiences during one of Ayodhya’s most pivotal moments which transformed the course of its history. Tripathi’s tale is one of courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to his profession, even in the face of grave danger.

Choosing Duty Over Family’s Safety

It was the 2nd of November, 1990, a day etched in Tripathi’s memory. Ayodhya was simmering with unrest, the air heavy with tension and anticipation. Tripathi was faced with a difficult choice: to ensure his family’s safety or to fulfill his professional duty. He chose the latter, stepping out into the chaos with his camera, ready to document the unfolding events.

Witnessing the Unthinkable

The photojournalist’s lens captured scenes of mayhem and despair as a police firing ensued on karsevaks. Among the many affected were two brothers from Kolkata, Ram and Sharad Kothari, whose lives were forever altered by the event. Tripathi’s photographs of the incident, stark and poignant, amplified the human cost of the turmoil.

The Impact of Tripathi’s Photographs

The images taken by Tripathi during this tumultuous time in Ayodhya’s history have since become iconic. They played an instrumental role in shaping public perception and fueling the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. More than just pictures, they are a visual testament to a significant event in Ayodhya’s past, offering a unique perspective on a moment that has left an indelible mark on the city’s history.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

