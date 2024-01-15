en English
Phone Lines of Key Government Offices in Pune Nonfunctional: A Public Grievance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Phone Lines of Key Government Offices in Pune Nonfunctional: A Public Grievance

In a situation that is causing considerable distress to the citizens of Pune, many essential government offices have their publicly listed phone numbers out of service. This issue is profoundly affecting the public’s ability to communicate their issues or queries, compelling them to visit the offices in person.

A Comprehensive Investigation

An investigative team from The Indian Express dialed the advertised numbers of various offices, including the likes of India Post, State Education Department, Health Department, and State Transport, only to find many of them not responding. The pandemic period has seen a surge in nonfunctional numbers, with reasons ranging from unpaid bills to technical difficulties.

Unresolved Issues and Promised Solutions

India Post, for example, reported that 10-12% of their landline numbers are currently out of service due to issues such as damaged cables. They are actively working with BSNL to resolve the issues and have plans to introduce WhatsApp numbers for complaints and suggestions. State Transport’s bus station landlines in Pune were also found to be nonfunctional. The officials acknowledged the issue with old numbers and promised updates.

Disparity in Responsiveness of Public Services

Similarly, the Zilla Parishad and educational departments have nonfunctional phone lines, but officials are working to restore connections or provide alternative solutions. However, a stark contrast was noted in the case of Pune’s police stations and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), whose phone lines were operational, demonstrating a disparity in the responsiveness of different public services.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

